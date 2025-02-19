Aaron Lukas Nominated as Deputy Director of National Intelligence
President Trump is set to nominate Aaron Lukas, a seasoned government official, as deputy to newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Lukas brings extensive national security experience, having served as an intelligence aide and a senior director at the National Security Council during Trump's first term.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump is anticipated to nominate Aaron Lukas as the deputy to Tulsi Gabbard, the freshly confirmed Director of National Intelligence. A source well-versed with the plan revealed the nomination. Gabbard, once a U.S. representative with minimal intelligence background, secured her position last week with a narrow Senate vote.
Lukas, who served as an intelligence aide to then-acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell in 2020, is poised to infuse the role of principal deputy director of national intelligence with years of valuable national security experience. This position awaits Senate confirmation. The White House has not provided a comment on the nomination yet.
With over two decades of experience as a foreign service officer, Lukas also held the responsibility of senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council in the concluding year of Trump's first term. Prior to his foreign service tenure, Lukas worked at the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think tank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MPs Highlight Government's Contributions to Strengthening National Security
Trump Administration's New National Security Strategy: Focus on Cartels Over Russia
House Democrats Call for Investigation into Elon Musk's National Security Involvement
Trump's Steel Showdown: National Security vs. Economic Alliances
NITI Aayog Hosts Conclave on 'Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047' Boosting Economy, National Security, and Global Partnerships