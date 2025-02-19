Aaron Lukas Nominated as Deputy Director of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump is anticipated to nominate Aaron Lukas as the deputy to Tulsi Gabbard, the freshly confirmed Director of National Intelligence. A source well-versed with the plan revealed the nomination. Gabbard, once a U.S. representative with minimal intelligence background, secured her position last week with a narrow Senate vote.

Lukas, who served as an intelligence aide to then-acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell in 2020, is poised to infuse the role of principal deputy director of national intelligence with years of valuable national security experience. This position awaits Senate confirmation. The White House has not provided a comment on the nomination yet.

With over two decades of experience as a foreign service officer, Lukas also held the responsibility of senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council in the concluding year of Trump's first term. Prior to his foreign service tenure, Lukas worked at the Cato Institute, a Libertarian think tank.

