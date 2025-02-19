Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Coup Plot Charges: A Blow to Political Comeback Hopes

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges for allegedly orchestrating a coup to overturn his 2022 election defeat, jeopardizing his political comeback hopes. Bolsonaro, along with his ally General Walter Braga Netto, has been accused of leading a criminal organization aimed at overthrowing Brazil's democracy, involving a plot to poison President Lula.

Updated: 19-02-2025 10:11 IST
Bolsonaro

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was charged this week with leading a conspiracy to overturn his 2022 election loss through a coup, posing significant threats to his political comeback aspirations. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet charged both Bolsonaro and his running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, with spearheading a criminal organization to dismantle Brazil's democracy.

The extensive list of 34 individuals charged includes senior military officials like Bolsonaro's ex-national security adviser, General Augusto Heleno, and former Navy Commander Almir Garnier Santos. The charge sheet asserts the criminal organization led by Jair Bolsonaro pursued authoritarian control over the democratic order.

These charges follow a two-year police investigation into Bolsonaro's alleged role in the radical movement that resulted in riots in Brasilia. A subsequent Supreme Court decision would determine whether these indictments lead to a trial, potentially ending Bolsonaro's hopes of challenging President Lula again in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

