Sara Duterte Challenges Impeachment: A Political Battle Unfolds

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte requested the Supreme Court to annul an impeachment complaint, marking her initial legal response to the case threatening her political career. The impeachment, driven by charges including financial misconduct and threats against key officials, was issued by the lower house on February 5.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, denies all accusations, attributing the impeachment to political maneuvering amidst her ongoing conflict with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Her petition criticizes the legislative process, citing a breach of constitutional regulations designed to prevent multiple impeachments within a year.

With the Senate trial looming, Duterte seeks judicial intervention to halt proceedings. The upper house, composed of 24 senators, is poised to commence the trial in June post-midterm elections. Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez has not offered comments, though House leaders dismiss Duterte's move as a strategy to elude accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)