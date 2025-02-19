BJP Challenges Karnataka CM on State's Economic Claims Ahead of Budget

As Karnataka prepares for its legislative assembly session and the introduction of its state budget, BJP state president BY Vijayendra emphatically criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, challenging the government's claims of a prosperous Karnataka amid rising prices.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Vijayendra refuted Siddaramaiah's optimistic portrayal, highlighting this will be the CM's 16th budget presentation. He underscored the discrepancies between state claims and reality, pointing out significant hikes in everyday commodity prices, such as water, bus fares, milk, and even vehicle registration and hospital service charges.

Adding fuel to the political fire, Vijayendra commented on a simmering power struggle within the Congress party, suggesting intense competition for the Chief Minister's chair is now evident. Karnataka Minister MB Patil, meanwhile, noted the situation is under observation by Congress's high command, including prominent figures like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

