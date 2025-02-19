Left Menu

Zelenskiy Challenges U.S. Over Unfair Minerals Deal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized a U.S. proposal for a minerals deal, citing lack of security guarantees. He emphasized Ukraine's reluctance to become a raw materials hub and urged for a balanced agreement. The discussions highlight Ukraine's need for stronger U.S. support amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently voiced his concerns over a U.S. proposal regarding a critical minerals deal, calling it unfair due to the absence of security guarantees. He made it clear that Ukraine is unwilling to serve merely as a raw materials center without reciprocal benefits.

In efforts to solidify U.S. support, Kyiv has sent a revised draft of the accord highlighting Ukraine's vast reserves of critical minerals, yet Zelenskiy remains firm that the deal, as it stands, is unsatisfactory. "I said 'this document is not ready, we will not sign this,'" he remarked after discussions in Ankara.

Amid global geopolitical tensions, Zelenskiy asserts that genuine security guarantees are essential. His visit to Ankara, aligning with U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, underscores Ukraine's strategic need for stronger backing from the United States, especially from President Trump.

