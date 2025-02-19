Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka's Financial State Amid Free Scheme Burden

The BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose Karnataka's financial status before the budget presentation. BJP leader B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of pushing Karnataka towards bankruptcy due to expensive welfare schemes. He alleged financial mismanagement, rising property and transportation costs, and unpaid dues to state bodies.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release a white paper on Karnataka's economic condition before budget discussions. Citing the strain of Congress's welfare programs, he claims these initiatives are driving the state towards financial ruin.

Vijayendra highlighted various schemes, like free electricity and travel allowances, criticizing their burden on the budget. He pointed to the increased property and transport costs as adding fuel to the financial crisis.

He also accused the state of mismanaging resources, mentioning unpaid debts of Rs 7,000 crore owed to KSRTC and electricity bills totaling Rs 6,000 crore. Vijayendra insists that transparency on financial conditions is essential as Karnataka faces potential bankruptcy.

