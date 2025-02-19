Left Menu

Lavrov Praises Trump on Ukraine-NATO Stance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised former U.S. President Donald Trump for criticizing the U.S.'s previous support for Ukraine's NATO membership aspiration, a move Lavrov claims is a main cause of the war in Ukraine. Lavrov highlighted Trump's openness on the matter amid ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:00 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly commended former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, citing Trump's critique of America's historical support for Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations as a central factor in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Lavrov lauded Trump as the first Western leader to vocally acknowledge that U.S. admission policies concerning Ukraine and NATO may have exacerbated regional tensions. Lavrov noted, "No Western leaders had ever said that, but he had said it several times."

During negotiations with the U.S. in Riyadh, Russia further demanded the revocation of NATO's 2008 commitment to potentially grant Ukraine membership, underscoring their dismissal of NATO's peacekeeping role suggestion under possible ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

