International Appeal for Gaza Reconstruction
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the international community to devise a reconstruction plan for war-torn Gaza City, aiming to rebuild without displacing its Palestinian residents. This appeal was made during a press conference with Spain's prime minister in Madrid, highlighting the urgent need for international cooperation and support.
The appeal came during a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister in Madrid, where al-Sisi emphasized the dire necessity for international aid. He urged nations to collaborate and contribute towards a sustainable and humane reconstruction process that respects the lives and homes of the local population.
Al-Sisi's remarks align with ongoing global diplomatic efforts to provide relief and infrastructure development in regions affected by conflict, underscoring the importance of sustained international presence and assistance.
