International Appeal for Gaza Reconstruction

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has issued a call to the international community for a coherent plan to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza without forcing displacements upon its Palestinian population.

The appeal came during a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister in Madrid, where al-Sisi emphasized the dire necessity for international aid. He urged nations to collaborate and contribute towards a sustainable and humane reconstruction process that respects the lives and homes of the local population.

Al-Sisi's remarks align with ongoing global diplomatic efforts to provide relief and infrastructure development in regions affected by conflict, underscoring the importance of sustained international presence and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)