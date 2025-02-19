Activist Anjali Damania Exposes Alleged Corruption by NCP's Dhananjay Munde

On Wednesday, activist Anjali Damania leveled serious allegations against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, accusing him of enabling corruption during his stint as agriculture minister in 2024. She asserted that Munde issued orders claiming cabinet decisions that were never made, sparking demands for his removal from ongoing and future ministerial responsibilities. Munde, currently serving as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, has yet to respond to these accusations.

Damania claimed that during Munde's term as agriculture minister, he misled officials and the public by falsely asserting cabinet approvals for key financial decisions, including fund allocations in September 2024. According to her, the decisions mentioned never occurred in state cabinet meetings on September 23 and 30, 2024, with Munde pushing for fund releases through misleading documentation.

The activist further claimed possession of an undated letter allegedly used by Munde to misrepresent cabinet resolutions. Citing overlooked cabinet proceedings, Damania highlighted a separate Rs 700 crore allocation through government resolutions in October 2024, including Rs 200 crore for solar-powered battery pumps. She criticized Munde for misleading the public and challenged him to provide evidence proving any cabinet decisions. Damania's accusations add to prior claims of a Rs 88 crore scam involving Munde during his agriculture minister tenure. In defense, Munde plans to file a defamation suit against Damania, citing reputational damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)