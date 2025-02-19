In a recent development, France has expressed bewilderment over comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bore responsibility for the Russian invasion. French government spokesperson Sophie Primas highlighted the complexity and inconsistency of Trump's statements, which were made without European consultation.

Trump's remarks came amid concerns that Ukraine has been sidelined in discussions involving Russia and the United States. His suggestion that Ukraine could have reached a deal sparked confusion among European allies, as the violent conflict initiated by Russia's 'special military operation' in 2022 continues to unfold.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, are actively engaging in discussions to solidify support for Ukraine. Ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the importance of backing Ukraine while approaching potential peace negotiations with caution, acknowledging uncertainty about Russia's willingness for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)