Power Struggles and Policy Shifts Under Trump's Leadership
A U.S. judge declined Elon Musk's request to block firings and data access by the Department of Government Efficiency. Criticisms of Trump's appointees' influence in the Justice Department have emerged. The Trump administration's actions include job cuts across federal agencies and plans to shut down the Department of Education.
A U.S. judge in Washington denied, at least for now, a motion to prevent Elon Musk from directing federal worker dismissals or accessing governmental databases. The decision raises questions about Musk's power within the Department of Government Efficiency, now tasked with a significant overhaul of the U.S. civil service under President Donald Trump.
Amid allegations of political interference, federal prosecutors are moving to drop a corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams following orders from a Trump-appointed official. This move led several prosecutors to resign in protest, highlighting concerns about the potential politicization of the Justice Department under the Trump administration.
The Trump administration is targeting various federal agency roles for dismissals and contemplates closing the Department of Education amidst broader restructuring efforts. Meanwhile, the office assisting Afghan resettlement in the U.S. may also close, potentially impacting thousands. Additionally, Trump's fluctuating approval ratings reflect economic concerns as tariff threats loom larger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
