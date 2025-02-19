Putin Open to Constructive Talks with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation to ensure productivity. Putin welcomed recent diplomatic talks in Riyadh and recognized Trump's realization that resolving the Ukrainian issue may require more time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump, underscoring the necessity for meticulous preparation to guarantee a productive dialogue.
In televised statements, Putin conveyed his willingness to engage in discussions with Trump, while acknowledging the importance of a well-prepared meeting to ensure meaningful outcomes.
He praised the recent talks held in Riyadh between senior Russian and US officials as a positive step towards mending strained diplomatic relations. Additionally, Putin acknowledged Trump's understanding that the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict may take longer than initially anticipated.
