Putin Open to Constructive Talks with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump, underscoring the necessity for meticulous preparation to guarantee a productive dialogue.

In televised statements, Putin conveyed his willingness to engage in discussions with Trump, while acknowledging the importance of a well-prepared meeting to ensure meaningful outcomes.

He praised the recent talks held in Riyadh between senior Russian and US officials as a positive step towards mending strained diplomatic relations. Additionally, Putin acknowledged Trump's understanding that the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict may take longer than initially anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)