BJP's Historic Comeback: New Delhi Chief Minister Announcement Imminent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kamaljeet Sehrawat expressed confidence on Wednesday that the new Chief Minister of Delhi from her party will work towards fulfilling the aspirations of Delhi's residents. She stated, 'Delhi is on the brink of welcoming a new Chief Minister, and the announcement is imminent. Our chosen CM will operate under Prime Minister Modi's vision and work diligently for the people, ensuring their dreams come to fruition.' Sehrawat made her comments in an interaction with ANI.

BJP's Legislative Assembly member-elect Raj Kumar Bhatia remarked, 'What matters most is that our government is set to form for the first time in 27 years, with 48 contenders vying for the CM position.' Adding to this, MLA-elect Kailash Gahlot mentioned, 'It's only a matter of moments before the announcement. After a prolonged hiatus, Delhi will soon experience a double-engine government, revamping the halted progress.'

MLA-elect Anil Sharma echoed the anticipation, stating, 'The unveiling of the CM's identity will occur within half an hour. Having waited 11 days, another half hour shouldn't be an issue. I am not in the running for the CM role and will support the party's decision wholeheartedly.' Concurrently, BJP's Delhi legislative meeting commenced at its headquarters to finalize decisions.

The BJP has designated leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar as central observers to oversee the selection of the Delhi Legislative Party leader. Final touches for the tomorrow's swearing-in, including VIP invitations, were discussed during a meeting at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was attended by prominent BJP figures like National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Arun Singh, Virendra Sachdeva, Harsh Malhotra, Alka Gurjar, and Vishnu Mittal. The BJP, which last governed Delhi from 1993 to 1998, clinched 48 seats in a landmark victory, ending its 27-year absence from power. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among other AAP leaders, lost in their strongholds, with outgoing Chief Minister Atishi holding onto her seat.

