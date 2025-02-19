BJP Slams Pakistan's Kashmir Resolution as Propaganda
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP rejected Pakistan's resolution seeking a Kashmir plebiscite, calling it a deceptive tactic. Highlighting Pakistan's internal issues, the BJP emphasized Jammu and Kashmir's progress post-Article 370 abrogation. BJP asserts J&K’s integral status in India, condemning Pakistan's attempts at spreading misinformation.
In a bold response, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP dismissed a resolution passed by the Pakistan parliament, labeling it a 'desperate attempt to mislead the international community.'
The BJP criticized Pakistan for focusing on Kashmir rather than solving its own political and economic crises. The resolution urged India to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir, a demand India had previously rejected.
J-K BJP spokesperson Gaurav Gupta reaffirmed Jammu and Kashmir's status as an integral part of India and condemned Pakistan's use of the Kashmir issue as a diversion. Gupta highlighted the progress in J-K post-Article 370's abrogation, highlighting unprecedented development and democratic participation.
