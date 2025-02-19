Italian Prime Minister Visits Ailing Pope Francis
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis in the hospital, finding him alert and responsive despite his double pneumonia diagnosis. Meloni noted the Pope's enduring sense of humor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:45 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid a visit to Pope Francis at the hospital on Wednesday.
A day after the Pope's diagnosis of double pneumonia, Meloni reported finding him alert and in good spirits.
In her statement, she shared that they exchanged jokes, and the Pope's famous sense of humor was intact.
