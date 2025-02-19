South Africa's Coalition Clash: Budget Delay Sparks Economic Concerns

South Africa's national budget announcement was unexpectedly postponed, as internal disagreements within the ruling coalition over a proposed VAT increase led to a delay. This unprecedented move impacted the financial markets, causing the rand and government bonds to fall.

For the first time since the apartheid era, the African National Congress (ANC) relies on coalition support to pass the budget, following a loss in parliamentary majority. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a key coalition partner, opposed the proposed VAT hike from 15% to 17%, leading to the budget's deferral to March 12.

The delay has cast doubt on the coalition's stability, raising concerns about South Africa's economic prospects amidst anaemic growth and climbing public debt. The budget delay reflects domestic policy issues, as international relations remain tense due to criticism from U.S. President Trump over the country's land reform and foreign policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)