Left Menu

South Africa's Coalition Clash: Budget Delay Sparks Economic Concerns

The postponement of South Africa's national budget, due to disagreements between ruling coalition parties over a VAT increase, has caused economic concerns. The ANC needs additional party support for the budget, having lost its majority. This delay highlights challenges within the coalition, amid South Africa's financial struggles and President Trump's critical stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:58 IST
South Africa's Coalition Clash: Budget Delay Sparks Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's national budget announcement was unexpectedly postponed, as internal disagreements within the ruling coalition over a proposed VAT increase led to a delay. This unprecedented move impacted the financial markets, causing the rand and government bonds to fall.

For the first time since the apartheid era, the African National Congress (ANC) relies on coalition support to pass the budget, following a loss in parliamentary majority. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a key coalition partner, opposed the proposed VAT hike from 15% to 17%, leading to the budget's deferral to March 12.

The delay has cast doubt on the coalition's stability, raising concerns about South Africa's economic prospects amidst anaemic growth and climbing public debt. The budget delay reflects domestic policy issues, as international relations remain tense due to criticism from U.S. President Trump over the country's land reform and foreign policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025