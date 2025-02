U.S. President Donald Trump recently denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, labeling him a 'dictator without elections' and urging him to swiftly secure peace amidst ongoing conflict. Trump's remarks came as Zelensky criticized what he described as Trump's entrapment in Russian disinformation.

Despite accusations of being a Russian disinformation target, Zelensky defended Ukraine's right to self-determination. He highlighted misleading claims about his approval ratings and emphasized Ukraine's wartime election restrictions.

As Trump contemplates a meeting with Putin, concerns arise about European security interests. Trump called for European nations to guarantee any ceasefire deal, amid suggestions that U.S. firms could extract minerals from Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees.

