Rekha Gupta: Delhi's Historic Return to Power
Rekha Gupta has been named as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, with the BJP retaking power after 26 years. Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Gupta, expressing hopes she would fulfill the election promises. Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman to hold this position in Delhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a historic comeback in Delhi after 26 years by appointing Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister, succeeding the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Outgoing CM Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have extended their congratulations, emphasizing the hope that Gupta will fulfill all election promises, including the pledge to provide Rs 2,500 to women.
In a significant move, Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP's legislature party meeting on Wednesday night. She is the fourth woman to ascend to the CM position in Delhi's history, following in the footsteps of leaders like Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj.
Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi unit chief, expressed confidence that Gupta will continue the development work initiated by the Kejriwal administration. Gupta is set to take the oath of office on Thursday at the Ramlila Ground, marking a new chapter in Delhi's political landscape.
