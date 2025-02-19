Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: Delhi's New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has been appointed as the new chief minister of Delhi, capping off 11 days of anticipation following the BJP's electoral victory over the AAP. The 50-year-old first-time MLA was chosen at a BJP legislature meeting, with Ravishankar Prasad announcing her leadership in the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta met Lt Governor VK Saxena, formalizing her claim to form the government with BJP senior figures. Her upcoming oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila ground is expected to draw a large audience, including Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing her role as the only woman chief minister among BJP-ruled states.

Gupta, known for her strong RSS ties and extensive political experience, vows to serve Delhi with honesty and dedication. Her appointment symbolizes a push to connect with female voters, and she aims to fulfill promises made during the campaign, focusing on welfare and empowerment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)