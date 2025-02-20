Legal Battle Ignites Over Trump's Offshore Drilling Plans

Environmental groups have initiated legal action against the Trump administration's efforts to enable offshore drilling along extensive stretches of the U.S. coastline, marking the first such legal challenges. These lawsuits seek to prevent President Trump from revoking bans on offshore drilling established by former President Biden.

The lawsuits, filed in Alaska federal court, aim to reinstate prohibitions on drilling across 128 million acres of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Former President Biden had imposed these bans as a primarily symbolic move, given that they covered areas with limited development prospects. The Trump administration's attempt to nullify these protections forms part of broader executive measures to advance U.S. fossil fuel production.

Key figures in the environmental movement, such as Steve Mashuda from Earthjustice, have voiced their determination to combat what they describe as legal overreach by the Trump administration. The legal filings, also supported by organizations like the League of Conservation Voters, highlight ongoing disputes over previous withdrawals from oil leasing zones in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.

