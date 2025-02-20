Left Menu

Legal Battle Ignites Over Trump's Offshore Drilling Plans

Environmental groups filed lawsuits on Wednesday to stop President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn offshore drilling bans implemented by former President Joe Biden. The legal challenges, initiated in Alaska, aim to reinstate protections for 128 million acres across the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, safeguarding sensitive ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:57 IST
Environmental groups have initiated legal action against the Trump administration's efforts to enable offshore drilling along extensive stretches of the U.S. coastline, marking the first such legal challenges. These lawsuits seek to prevent President Trump from revoking bans on offshore drilling established by former President Biden.

The lawsuits, filed in Alaska federal court, aim to reinstate prohibitions on drilling across 128 million acres of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Former President Biden had imposed these bans as a primarily symbolic move, given that they covered areas with limited development prospects. The Trump administration's attempt to nullify these protections forms part of broader executive measures to advance U.S. fossil fuel production.

Key figures in the environmental movement, such as Steve Mashuda from Earthjustice, have voiced their determination to combat what they describe as legal overreach by the Trump administration. The legal filings, also supported by organizations like the League of Conservation Voters, highlight ongoing disputes over previous withdrawals from oil leasing zones in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

