Drone Strikes and Geopolitical Tensions Hit Middle East Oil Production

Drone strikes have led to the shutdown of several major oil refineries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura. The disruptions have shaken the global oil market, causing prices to surge and stoking fears of further geopolitical escalation involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its largest domestic oil refinery, Ras Tanura, following a drone strike amid a series of escalating conflicts across the Middle East. These tensions have triggered shutdowns at oil and gas facilities in the region, which is impacting global oil supply and causing a 13% increase in prices.

Iraqi Kurdistan has halted oil production as companies took preemptive measures to safeguard their facilities, though no damage has been reported. Similarly, in Israel, Chevron has suspended operations at several offshore gas fields as instructed by the government. Iran also reported explosions on Kharg Island, a crucial site for its oil exports.

Energean and Chevron have paused operations in response to the ongoing attacks, with Iran and Qatar also reporting assaults on their energy infrastructure. Saudi authorities confirmed two drones were intercepted at Ras Tanura, causing a limited fire but no injuries, highlighting the growing threats to the Gulf's vital energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

