Senate Republicans Propel $340 Billion Budget Bill Amid Trump's Influence
Senate Republicans are advancing a $340 billion budget bill aimed at border security and deportation funding. Despite internal GOP divisions and Trump's preference for a more comprehensive House package, the Senate is pressing forward. Democrats are poised to challenge the plan, emphasizing its tax cuts for the wealthy.
- Country:
- United States
Senate Republicans are advancing their $340 billion budget bill, focused on White House's border security and deportation agenda, despite internal GOP divisions and President Trump's public preference for a House version of the bill.
Sen Lindsey Graham's approach faced criticism from Trump, who favors the House's ambitious $4.5 trillion tax cuts plan. The Senate, led by John Barrasso, seeks a two-package strategy to address Trump's priorities.
Democrats, opposing these cuts, highlight that they largely benefit the wealthy while impacting public services. The Senate's budget process, eased through reconciliation, faces Democratic resistance, as they argue it sacrifices vital social programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
