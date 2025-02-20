Senate Republicans Propel $340 Billion Budget Bill Amid Trump's Influence

Senate Republicans are advancing their $340 billion budget bill, focused on White House's border security and deportation agenda, despite internal GOP divisions and President Trump's public preference for a House version of the bill.

Sen Lindsey Graham's approach faced criticism from Trump, who favors the House's ambitious $4.5 trillion tax cuts plan. The Senate, led by John Barrasso, seeks a two-package strategy to address Trump's priorities.

Democrats, opposing these cuts, highlight that they largely benefit the wealthy while impacting public services. The Senate's budget process, eased through reconciliation, faces Democratic resistance, as they argue it sacrifices vital social programs.

