Controversial Redefinition: HHS Updates Sex and Gender Terminology
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., issued updated guidance on terms like sex, female, and male. The move aligns with President Trump's transgender rights limitations and has sparked debate over gender ideology, drawing criticism from LGBTQ+ rights activists.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines updating definitions for sex-related terms, aligning with President Trump's orders on transgender rights. This marks a move under recently confirmed Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to the guidance, the administration maintains that male and female are distinct biological sexes, a position rights activists condemn as anti-LGBTQ and dehumanizing. Kennedy states this reinforces a 'biological truth' in government policy.
The guidance, released Wednesday, also addresses Trump's executive orders aiming to curtail what he terms 'gender ideology,' sparking ongoing debate amidst temporarily blocked enforcement by a federal judge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
