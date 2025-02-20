Controversial Redefinition: HHS Updates Sex and Gender Terminology

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines updating definitions for sex-related terms, aligning with President Trump's orders on transgender rights. This marks a move under recently confirmed Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to the guidance, the administration maintains that male and female are distinct biological sexes, a position rights activists condemn as anti-LGBTQ and dehumanizing. Kennedy states this reinforces a 'biological truth' in government policy.

The guidance, released Wednesday, also addresses Trump's executive orders aiming to curtail what he terms 'gender ideology,' sparking ongoing debate amidst temporarily blocked enforcement by a federal judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)