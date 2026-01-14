Starlink Offers Lifeline to Iranians with Free Internet Service

In a significant move, satellite internet provider Starlink has begun offering free service in Iran, activists revealed on Wednesday. The initiative comes amid severe internet shutdowns imposed by the Iranian authorities during ongoing nationwide protests.

Mehdi Yahyanejad, an activist based in Los Angeles, confirmed to The Associated Press that the service has been successfully activated. He explained that this is becoming a crucial medium for Iranians to reach out globally as local internet access remains curtailed.

Other activists echoed Yahyanejad's statement online, affirming that Starlink has played a vital role in breaking through the government's communications restrictions. However, Starlink has not yet formally acknowledged the free service decision.