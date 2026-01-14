Delhi's Breathless Struggle: The Urgent Call for Long-Term Pollution Solutions

Faced with relentless air pollution, Delhi's use of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is under scrutiny. Experts argue that while GRAP offers short-term relief, it doesn't tackle pollution's root causes.

Environmentalists advocate for major reforms, emphasizing improved public transport systems and stricter governance measures as critical long-term solutions.

Despite tightening norms and earlier activation of GRAP measures, pollution levels remain dire, highlighting the necessity of an overhaul to ensure Delhi's air quality improves sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)