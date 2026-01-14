China's Record Trade Surplus: A Double-Edged Sword?

China achieved an unprecedented $1.189 trillion trade surplus in 2025, as its production sector prepares for continued U.S. efforts to curtail its market dominance. The Trump administration's focus on directing U.S. orders away from China has raised concerns among international producers.

According to customs data released on Wednesday, Chinese exports increased by 5.5% for the year, while imports stayed largely unchanged. This suggests a significant shift towards reliance on exports amidst internal economic challenges.

Chinese policymakers are leveraging exports to mitigate the ongoing property market slump and weak domestic demand. However, the substantial trade surplus may exacerbate global economic worries, reflecting fears about Beijing's trade strategies and the world's dependence on crucial Chinese goods.