Rekha Gupta Takes Helm as Delhi CM: A New Era of Development?

Rekha Gupta, sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister, pledges a new chapter under PM Modi's leadership. Emphasizing women-led development, Gupta's role marks a pivotal moment for representation in the 19th Lok Sabha. Attendees at the grand ceremony included Prime Minister Modi and top BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:58 IST
Rekha Gupta Takes Helm as Delhi CM: A New Era of Development?
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal moment for Delhi's political landscape, Rekha Gupta, a seasoned leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Delhi. The grand ceremony, led by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, saw a notable presence of prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Gupta, stepping into the role as Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister, signals a significant stride towards women empowerment, especially with the impending implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, mandating a 33 percent women reservation from the 19th Lok Sabha.

Rekha Gupta, an elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh, brings a robust portfolio to her new position. Known for her grassroots engagement and advocacy for marginalized communities, Gupta has previously taken on leadership roles within the BJP Mahila Morcha and served as a member of the national executive committee. Her political journey, which began as an activist in the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been characterized by her efforts to address civic issues and bolster local infrastructure in Delhi as a councillor.

The ceremony was also an occasion to witness the swearing-in of six other ministers, further diversifying the political leadership in Delhi. With an ambitious BJP election manifesto, Gupta is expected to prioritize development projects and adopt a proactive stance in governance. Her name emerged after considerable speculation, as the BJP seeks to reshape Delhi's trajectory with a blend of experienced and dynamic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

