Rekha Gupta: From Student Leader to Delhi's Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in a significant political event. This appointment marks the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.

Gupta's journey to the top has been a tale of perseverance. At 20, she made her first political mark as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union, forging ahead without any political backing. Her son, Nikunj Gupta, recounted how her hard work enabled her to rise from a position as a local councillor to becoming the CM.

The family, including grandparents with simple backgrounds, has been a pillar of support throughout Gupta's career. As she takes on her new role, celebrations are in tow for the family, commemorating a major milestone in her political journey.

