Ukraine's Quest for Peace Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in talks with U.S special envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss achieving peace amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The talks come as former President Trump criticizes Ukrainian leadership. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plans to meet Kellogg following significant discussions with military officials.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:09 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to explore strategies for establishing a lasting peace amid Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Kellogg's visit marks a tense diplomatic phase, as former U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed controversial views favoring Russia, challenging Ukraine's diplomatic stance. Sybiha affirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet Kellogg after the envoy's consultations with Ukrainian military chiefs, as Ukraine navigates complex political narratives and seeks American support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

