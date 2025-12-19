Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Generational Shift in BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin's recent appointment as the BJP national working president marks a potential generational change within the party. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Nabin, extending his congratulations on the new role.

Naidu, alongside other Telugu Desam Party members, expressed optimism about Nabin's leadership. The meeting underscores Naidu's influence within national politics and the expected transition in BJP leadership.

Nabin, known for his RSS roots and significant political experience, resigned from his ministerial role in Bihar to embrace this new national responsibility. His leadership is anticipated to steer BJP through its next phase of growth and political strategy.