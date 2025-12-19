Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Generational Shift in BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin, recently appointed as BJP national working president, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu extended his best wishes, highlighting a potential leadership change in BJP. Nabin has a strong RSS background and experience as a Bihar minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:42 IST
Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Generational Shift in BJP Leadership
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin's recent appointment as the BJP national working president marks a potential generational change within the party. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Nabin, extending his congratulations on the new role.

Naidu, alongside other Telugu Desam Party members, expressed optimism about Nabin's leadership. The meeting underscores Naidu's influence within national politics and the expected transition in BJP leadership.

Nabin, known for his RSS roots and significant political experience, resigned from his ministerial role in Bihar to embrace this new national responsibility. His leadership is anticipated to steer BJP through its next phase of growth and political strategy.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025