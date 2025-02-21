Left Menu

World Briefs: Tensions Unfold from Ukraine to DR Congo

The summary covers notable global events, including the U.S. not co-sponsoring a UN motion backing Ukraine, Netanyahu's vow for Hamas retaliation, Canada naming terrorist entities, Trump withdrawing from climate assessments, and various legal and political developments worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:24 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, the United States has declined to co-sponsor a UN resolution backing Ukraine as the war anniversary approaches, according to diplomatic sources. Washington's refusal extends to rejecting language condemning Russian aggression, highlighting tensions within international alliances.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retribution against Hamas following the release of bodies of Israeli hostages, including the youngest victims, an infant and a four-year-old. The public handover involved a heated exchange of four black coffins, intensifying the conflict narrative.

The Trump administration has ceased U.S. scientist participation in critical UN climate assessments, indicating a retreat from international climate efforts. This decision aligns with broader disengagement from multilateral initiatives and casts uncertainty over future environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

