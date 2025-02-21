Left Menu

China Backs Trump’s Bold Russian Peace Proposal Amid G20 Tensions

China has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to strike a peace deal with Russia over the Ukraine war, as presented at the G20 meeting in South Africa. This move challenges U.S. allies who back Ukraine and underscores Beijing's strategic geopolitical positioning.

At the recent G20 summit in South Africa, China emerged as an unexpected supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to negotiate a peace deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. This announcement contrasts starkly with the steadfast support for Ukraine expressed by many U.S. allies.

Trump's bid to reshape U.S. foreign policy less than a month into his presidency included controversial talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These talks have effectively sidelined Ukraine, much to the dismay of leaders from Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, who were quick to rally around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after Trump referred to him as a "dictator."

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, conveyed Beijing's readiness to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict while analysts suggested that China's interests lie in maintaining influence over Russia and securing a place in future European security discussions. Meanwhile, Trump has agreed to further diplomatic talks with Russia, though Moscow has reiterated its unwavering stance against Ukraine's NATO membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

