Pope Francis remains in critical condition at Rome's Gemelli hospital after being diagnosed with double pneumonia. Despite his health challenges, the Vatican reported he had a 'tranquil' night, staying alert and rested following a respiratory crisis. His hospitalization began on February 14 due to breathing difficulties.

Australia and China find themselves embroiled in a diplomatic strife. China's defense ministry accused Australia of exaggerating recent Chinese naval drills, a claim dismissed by Australia as they call for a more satisfactory explanation for the lack of notice concerning military exercises between Australia and New Zealand.

Switzerland's potential involvement in a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine signifies their readiness to support global peace efforts. Swiss Armed Forces Chief, Thomas Suessli, indicated they could deploy around 200 soldiers within nine to twelve months, pending government approval, to aid in maintaining peace as requested.

