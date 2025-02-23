Trump's Unprecedented Military Shakeup and More: Key Highlights

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed top military leaders, including Air Force General C.Q. Brown and nominated retired Lieutenant General Dan 'Razin' Caine as his successor. This marks the first time a retired general has been nominated for the leading military post.

Trump's first month in office has been marked by celebratory displays, such as his appearance at the CPAC, where he showcased policy shifts and criticized political adversaries, including former President Joe Biden, fostering notable controversy.

Apart from the Pentagon upheaval, the period witnessed corporate policy changes at Berkshire Hathaway and a call for rehiring by the FDA. Meanwhile, California's Governor Newsom requested $40 billion from Congress to combat wildfire devastation, capturing national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)