BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly: Challenges and Agendas Unveiled

The BJP legislature party convened on Sunday to map out strategies and discussions for the inaugural session of the 8th Delhi Assembly, beginning Monday. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the discussions, focusing on the do's and dont's for the new assembly members, especially the first-time MLAs.

Among the key issues addressed were coordination within government bodies and the party organization. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stressed a commitment to achieving a 'Viksit Delhi' and resolving citizen concerns. Expectations are high as the BJP returns to this significant governing position after 26 years.

Tensions were evident with the AAP, particularly regarding the delayed tabling of CAG reports on previous governance. The BJP aims to expose inefficiencies and misuse of funds under AAP's administration. Meanwhile, AAP plans to challenge the BJP for not implementing welfare schemes declared during their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)