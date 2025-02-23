Trump's Bold Moves and Emerging Policies in the Second Term

President Donald Trump has launched into his second term with a series of bold and controversial moves, notably reshaping U.S. policy towards Russia and altering the leadership landscape in the Pentagon. His actions have drawn mixed reactions from various quarters, both domestic and international.

In foreign policy, Trump has sought to accelerate efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, bypassing traditional diplomatic engagement by excluding Ukrainian and European officials from his discussions. This has strained relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Concurrently, Trump has expressed a desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, further complicating international tensions.

Domestically, Trump is focusing on government efficiency and reducing expenses with the assistance of Elon Musk. However, despite reassurances about economic recovery, public sentiment remains pessimistic. As Trump's administration pushes budgetary reforms in Congress, debates over fiscal priorities continue to loom large, especially concerning defense and tax initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)