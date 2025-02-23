Maharashtra Assembly Gears Up for Crucial Budget Session

The Maharashtra legislative assembly is preparing to commence its budget session on March 3, with the budget scheduled for presentation on March 10. This information was confirmed by an official on Sunday.

An assembly meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan convened the legislative council and business advisory committee members to deliberate on the session's schedule. The gathering included key political figures such as Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and others.

The budget session will span from March 3 to March 26, with no pause for the public holiday on March 8. However, March 13 will be a holiday for the Holi festival, as stated in a government announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)