Jharkhand Congress Strategizes for Assembly and Beyond
The Jharkhand Congress strategized for the upcoming assembly budget session and future political maneuvers. With full participation urged, the Congress MLAs were also tasked with local district meetings. Additionally, the party advocated for a caste census and discussed fortifying organizational strategies ahead of urban local body elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Congress convened on Sunday to formulate strategies for the assembly's budget session, set to begin February 24.
In the meeting, K Raju, state Congress in-charge, urged party MLAs to ensure full participation in House proceedings, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore confirming a directive for 100% attendance.
The Hemant Soren-led government's first budget will be tabled on March 3, concluding the 20-day session on March 27. The party also pushed for a caste census and prepared for urban local body elections, aiming to fortify its organizational framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
