Jharkhand Congress Strategizes for Assembly and Beyond

The Jharkhand Congress convened on Sunday to formulate strategies for the assembly's budget session, set to begin February 24.

In the meeting, K Raju, state Congress in-charge, urged party MLAs to ensure full participation in House proceedings, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore confirming a directive for 100% attendance.

The Hemant Soren-led government's first budget will be tabled on March 3, concluding the 20-day session on March 27. The party also pushed for a caste census and prepared for urban local body elections, aiming to fortify its organizational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)