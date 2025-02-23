Bangladesh Gears Up for Crucial General Elections
Bangladesh's Election Commission is preparing for upcoming general elections, scheduled by the interim government for either December or, in case of significant reforms, June 2026. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin emphasized the goal of conducting a credible election, while Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reassured political parties of the December timeline.
Bangladesh is bracing for pivotal general elections, as announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, pointing to deadlines set by the interim administration—December this year and, contingent on major reforms, June 2026.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin delivered these remarks during a dialogue with district officials in Cox's Bazar. He affirmed the commission's commitment to an impartial election, stressing efforts to develop an accurate voter registry by June, excluding 16 lakh deceased voters.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assured former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP of elections by December. Under his interim government, significant reforms and structural changes have been initiated, with commissions recommending updates to administrative systems and the 1972 constitution.
