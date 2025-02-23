Left Menu

Hopes for Lasting Peace: Zelenskiy's Vision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy believes the U.S., under Trump, views a Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire as an end to their war. However, Kyiv insists on a long-term peace solution to ensure security against future Russian threats. This underscores Kyiv’s desire for lasting stability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism that President Donald Trump's administration perceives the ongoing ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as a potential conclusion to the enduring conflict.

However, Kyiv has consistently maintained that merely achieving a ceasefire falls short. They stress the importance of a sustainable long-term resolution that genuinely guarantees the country's security.

Amid concerns of a possible renewed Russian offensive, Kyiv continues to call for comprehensive measures that will ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

