Hopes for Lasting Peace: Zelenskiy's Vision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism that President Donald Trump's administration perceives the ongoing ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as a potential conclusion to the enduring conflict.

However, Kyiv has consistently maintained that merely achieving a ceasefire falls short. They stress the importance of a sustainable long-term resolution that genuinely guarantees the country's security.

Amid concerns of a possible renewed Russian offensive, Kyiv continues to call for comprehensive measures that will ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)