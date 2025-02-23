Trump's Envoy Pushes for Peace Deal in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated on Sunday an expectation that a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to U.S. companies resuming business in Russia.

Trump has been advocating for an end to the war and held talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, respectively. Witkoff expressed optimism on CBS News that American firms might benefit from such a peace agreement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed these sentiments, suggesting possible sanction relief for Russia depending on negotiation outcomes. Recent discussions exclude Ukraine, but future agreements on access to Ukraine's mineral deposits are expected.

