Trump's Envoy Pushes for Peace Deal in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, indicated a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could open opportunities for U.S. firms in Russia. Trump's administration is actively pursuing an end to the war, envisioning potential sanctions relief for Russia. Recent dialogues exclude Ukraine though future agreements are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:02 IST
President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated on Sunday an expectation that a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to U.S. companies resuming business in Russia.

Trump has been advocating for an end to the war and held talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, respectively. Witkoff expressed optimism on CBS News that American firms might benefit from such a peace agreement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed these sentiments, suggesting possible sanction relief for Russia depending on negotiation outcomes. Recent discussions exclude Ukraine, but future agreements on access to Ukraine's mineral deposits are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

