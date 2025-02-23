Germany's Conservative Triumph: Friedrich Merz Poised for Chancellorship
Germany's conservative opposition, led by Friedrich Merz, secured a victory in the national election, likely making Merz the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best result by finishing second, according to exit polls. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann confirmed the change in leadership.
Germany's national election has positioned the opposition conservatives for leadership, with their leader Friedrich Merz projected to become the next chancellor. Exit polls demonstrate a sweeping victory over the current administration.
The far-right Alternative for Germany surged to secure second place, marking its most significant performance to date, while further shaking the political landscape.
CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann echoed the sentiment of a new political chapter, confidently stating that Merz would take the helm as chancellor.
