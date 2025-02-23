In a significant political development, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his readiness to step down if it would guarantee peace for Ukraine and facilitate the country's entry into NATO. This bold statement came during a press conference where the visibly irritated leader addressed pressing issues.

Amid escalating tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy refuted Trump's claims, describing them as dangerous misinformation. Zelenskiy, who cited recent polls marking his approval at 63%, criticized Trump's allegations of his low popularity as a Russian-induced disinformation attack.

The Ukrainian leader also navigates complex negotiations with Washington regarding a minerals deal, stressing Ukraine would not become indebted for past aid. With significant raw materials at stake, talks continue with both domestic and U.S. officials to secure equitable terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)