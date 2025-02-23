Left Menu

Zelenskiy Open to Stepping Down for Ukraine's Peace and NATO Membership

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his willingness to resign if it secures peace for Ukraine and NATO membership. Amid tensions with President Trump and discussions over a minerals deal, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's sovereign rights and rebuked misinformation about his approval ratings.

Updated: 23-02-2025 23:39 IST
In a significant political development, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his readiness to step down if it would guarantee peace for Ukraine and facilitate the country's entry into NATO. This bold statement came during a press conference where the visibly irritated leader addressed pressing issues.

Amid escalating tensions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy refuted Trump's claims, describing them as dangerous misinformation. Zelenskiy, who cited recent polls marking his approval at 63%, criticized Trump's allegations of his low popularity as a Russian-induced disinformation attack.

The Ukrainian leader also navigates complex negotiations with Washington regarding a minerals deal, stressing Ukraine would not become indebted for past aid. With significant raw materials at stake, talks continue with both domestic and U.S. officials to secure equitable terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

