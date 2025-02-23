Left Menu

Germany's Political Shift: Merz's Victory and AfD's Historic Surge

Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc won the national election with 28.7% of the vote, positioning leader Friedrich Merz as a likely future chancellor. The far-right AfD achieved a historic second place. Coalition talks are expected to be challenging, amid major political shifts and growing divides over migration and far-right politics.

In a pivotal election, Germany's opposition conservatives secured a significant win, placing leader Friedrich Merz on a potential path to becoming chancellor. The CDU/CSU bloc captured 28.7% of the vote, according to ZDF projections, edging out the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which scored its best-ever result with 19.8%.

Despite the victory, Merz faces complex coalition negotiations without a firm majority. All mainstream parties have ruled out partnering with the AfD, ensuring challenging talks ahead. Meanwhile, the election underscored division over issues like migration and handling of the AfD, compounded by external political impacts from figures such as Donald Trump.

As the SPD and Greens experienced significant losses, the country's governance structure remains uncertain. The AfD's ascent indicates shifting public sentiment, marking a potentially transformative period in German politics. Scholz may continue in a caretaker role, while economic and social challenges loom large for the new government.

