Bavarian Premier Rules Out Greens Coalition

Amid the latest projections indicating a triumph for the conservative CDU/CSU coalition in Germany's general election, Markus Soeder, Bavaria's premier, has openly declared that a government partnership with the Greens is unfeasible.

He reiterated his stance, previously voiced prior to the snap election, underscoring that the Greens' immigration policies drastically diverge from the conservatives' vision for a stringent approach.

Soeder's comments highlight ongoing tensions over immigration as a key dividing line in German politics, shedding light on the challenges of coalition talks in the aftermath of the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)