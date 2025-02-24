Musk's Directive: Federal Workers Face Administrative Leave
U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser, Elon Musk, announced that federal workers must return to office or face administrative leave. Ignoring Trump's executive order has led to warnings. Musk is focused on downsizing and budget cuts, forcing workers to justify their roles amidst uncertainty.
Elon Musk, adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that government workers failing to return to the office would be put on administrative leave starting this week.
President Trump's executive order mandating a return to work was ignored by some, who have now faced over a month of warnings. Musk, as the world's richest person and a leading figure in the U.S. government downsizing efforts, shared this update on social media platform X.
With federal workers already unsettled by Trump's unpredictable administration, the upcoming requirement to justify their positions to Musk adds to the uncertainty, all linked to a broader initiative to slash the federal budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
