Canada's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to supporting Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a televised press conference on Monday, Trudeau remarked that Canada will stand by Ukraine until the conflict concludes and aims for Ukraine's victory in this enduring crisis.

The summit, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, highlighted the challenges that persist and Trudeau's hope that the war will not extend beyond another year.

