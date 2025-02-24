Left Menu

Canada's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to support Ukraine against Russia until the end of the conflict. Speaking at a summit in Kyiv, he expressed hope for a resolution within a year as the conflict marks its third anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to supporting Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a televised press conference on Monday, Trudeau remarked that Canada will stand by Ukraine until the conflict concludes and aims for Ukraine's victory in this enduring crisis.

The summit, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, highlighted the challenges that persist and Trudeau's hope that the war will not extend beyond another year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

