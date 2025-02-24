Left Menu

US Sanctions Target Iran's Oil Network Amid Nuclear Tensions

The US has imposed sanctions on over 30 individuals and oil tankers linked to Iran's oil sales, aiming to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for militant groups. This marks the second sanctions round since President Trump's directive to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.

US Sanctions Target Iran's Oil Network Amid Nuclear Tensions
On Monday, the United States intensified its efforts against Iran by sanctioning dozens of individuals and oil tankers across China, the United Arab Emirates, India, and more, allegedly involved in financing Iran's support of militant activities.

The US Treasury and State Departments targeted over 30 people and vessels, notably including leaders of Iran's National Iranian Oil Co and Iranian Oil Terminals Co, for orchestrating Iranian oil sales and transportation. The sanctioned carriers reportedly handle crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

This move represents the second series of sanctions since President Trump issued a directive aimed at eliminating Iran's oil exports, amid warnings about Iran's nuclear ambitions. US officials emphasize stringent measures against entities involved in Iran's oil supply chain.

