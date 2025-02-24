Sunderlal Yadav Invokes Hope and Change Ahead of Manesar Municipal Elections
Sunderlal Yadav, BJP's mayoral candidate for the Manesar Municipal Corporation elections, urged locals to vote for BJP, promising new development. He criticized Congress for their past governance. The first municipal election in Manesar is set for March 2, with results expected by March 12.
BJP's mayoral contender for the Manesar Municipal Corporation elections, Sunderlal Yadav, has portrayed the establishment of the municipal body as a beacon of optimism and urged residents to support the BJP at the polls. Speaking at a public gathering, Yadav criticized the Congress party, blaming its seven-decade rule for focusing on personal gains rather than public welfare.
Yadav highlighted Congress's consistent electoral defeats, suggesting a growing public preference for BJP governance. His political career includes serving as the sarpanch of Sikanderpur, adding a layer of local leadership experience to his candidacy.
Manesar is gearing up for its inaugural municipal election since the corporation was formed in 2020. Voting will take place on March 2, with the counting of ballots to commence at 8 a.m. on March 12.
(With inputs from agencies.)
