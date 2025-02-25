U.S. and Ukraine Near Mineral Pact Amid War Dialogues

At a recent meeting in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States is on the brink of securing a minerals deal with Ukraine, as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss strategies for ending the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite differing opinions on conflict resolution, Trump expressed optimism about signing a revenue-sharing agreement with Ukraine. Plans to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were mentioned as imminent.

Furthermore, Trump shared that Europe supports deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, and the United States stands behind this initiative. French President Macron highlighted Europe's readiness to provide security guarantees, welcoming the involvement of peacekeepers contingent upon a ceasefire. Trump confirmed discussions about this with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reportedly showed openness to the idea.

The dialogue between the U.S. and European leaders continues as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to join discussions focused on urging Trump to proceed cautiously in negotiations with Russia. Emphasizing the significance of collective military assurances for Ukraine, Macron seeks to ensure that any deal with Russia does not undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)