Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Near Mineral Pact Amid War Dialogues

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the U.S. is nearing a minerals agreement with Ukraine. Talks with France's Macron explored ending the Ukraine conflict. European peacekeepers were discussed. Trump may sign the deal with Ukraine's Zelenskiy soon, while Europe urges caution in negotiations with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:07 IST
U.S. and Ukraine Near Mineral Pact Amid War Dialogues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a recent meeting in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States is on the brink of securing a minerals deal with Ukraine, as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss strategies for ending the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite differing opinions on conflict resolution, Trump expressed optimism about signing a revenue-sharing agreement with Ukraine. Plans to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were mentioned as imminent.

Furthermore, Trump shared that Europe supports deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, and the United States stands behind this initiative. French President Macron highlighted Europe's readiness to provide security guarantees, welcoming the involvement of peacekeepers contingent upon a ceasefire. Trump confirmed discussions about this with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reportedly showed openness to the idea.

The dialogue between the U.S. and European leaders continues as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to join discussions focused on urging Trump to proceed cautiously in negotiations with Russia. Emphasizing the significance of collective military assurances for Ukraine, Macron seeks to ensure that any deal with Russia does not undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025